WHISPERING SMITH: Hush, hush whisper who dares, Christopher Robin...

Some mornings you wake up with the blues thinking dark thoughts of a world gone mad and other mornings you wake up full of energy and hope.

I sort of usually settle for somewhere in between the two, like Winnie the Pooh, buried somewhere deep down as a glass half-full kind of dreamer, I am an optimist.

January 18 was National Winnie the Pooh day

The 18th of January was National Winnie the Pooh day and I forgot which was strange because Pooh and his little hums and sayings are very close to my heart.

One of my favourites being: ‘People say nothing is impossible, but I do nothing every day.’

But top of my list has to be: ‘Sometimes I just sits and thinks, and sometimes I just sits…’ that being still one of my favourite pastimes.

As a youngster, I was, quite understandably I thought, not overly enamoured with my given Christian name of Christopher Robin – I asked that I be called Kit after one of my childhood western heroes Christopher ‘Kit’ Carson.

Only my chum Richard Mann called me by that name and I believe it to have been an act of friendship rather than an understanding of my odd request.

My mother asked me one time why I did not like the name she had chosen and I said I thought it sounded ‘soppy’, not a word you hear much these days but you get my drift.

I hope in later years I did tell her how much I grew to love it but not sure that I ever got around to it – a lesson to learn there for children everywhere.

My mother was a bit weird on names and thought Adam-Smith was too ‘high fallutin’ and always registered my siblings and me at school and elsewhere without the ‘Adam.’

However, I had to use it when I enlisted in the RAF, and a good move it was as I was always first in line at the pay parade, thanks, Mum.

