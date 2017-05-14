WHISPERING SMITH: Guerrilla gardening is hardly an act of war

Guerrilla gardening is the act of gardening on land the gardener does not have the legal right to cultivate.

I do not know what the various local councils’ take on this activity is but I suspect it might be a negative one.

For that reason, I will not disclose the site of my guerrilla gardener’s activities.

Suffice to say he (or she) has added considerably to the area close by to their dwelling by digging a very precise circle around a sapling and planting bulbs and wild flowers in the freshly turned, well-watered and fertilised soil.

Similar work has been carried out to a fully mature tree and to the wide gaps where brick garage walls meet a Tarmacked road surface.

A little effort, a lot of imagination, a handful or two of rich earth, a dozen or so bulbs and a packet of wildflower seed can work wonders for what some might consider to be a plain grass verge on a bland housing estate.

The area is much more attractive and welcoming for that effort as well as to the bees who frequent the guerrilla gardens.

LOVELY weekend weather so I decided to tackle my own walled garden.

First step, my annual visit to the Fairhaven Nursery in Toddington Lane where, sadly, I learned this is likely to be their last year of business.

What will the regular nesting robins do then, poor things, when those lovely plant-filled greenhouses are gone and replaced as part of what must surely be the ugliest red-bricked housing estate in the county?

If this be the future of the once lovely countryside surrounding north Littlehampton then I truly despair.

TO the man I caught urinating on the wall of my house, if he reads this, which I suspect to be unlikely, I thank you, sir, and should I ever discover where you live, I will be sorely tempted to return the compliment...

