WHISPERING SMITH: Blood, sweat and a few tears

The weather over the past few weeks has hardly been conducive to a seaside visit and the promenade has been pretty much deserted apart from we foolish, hardy few.

People bang on a lot about the demise of the old shelters and it is certainly difficult to find a lee side of anywhere along there to fire up my pipe on a windy day.

Chris with mayor Billy Blanchard-Cooper at the official opening of Lambertowies Place

The last remaining Littlehampton promenade shelter is an absolute disgrace all for the want of a bit of TLC and a coat of paint.

Situated and isolated as it is right opposite our prestigious leisure centre and close by the entrance of our lovely Mewsbrook Park, it does little to enhance the town’s reputation.

If the council continue to ignore its existence we most certainly should not.

Perhaps a bit of guerrilla decorating is in order to bring it up to the standard of those in the park.

Contact our mayor, I think he may well lend a sympathetic ear.

-

THERE were not many of us there at the official opening of Surrey Street’s the new café Lambertowie’s Place but it was quality not quantity. Mayor Billy Blanchard-Cooper did the honours and ate all the cake!

-

LAST week I met four-month-old Otto at a friend’s wedding party. He seemed to take an interest in me or maybe it was my Johnny Cash Stetson hat. Whatever the reason, his perceptive mum asked me if I would like to hold him. What a delight. Then, looking across the room at my own children – 31 and 33 respectively – I had an overwhelming memory of holding them close to me in the same way. I welled up a little and I don’t think I hid it from Otto’s mum, she gave me a gentle and understanding smile as I handed Otto back. I will probably never see Otto again but for all the time I am here I will remember the little fellow.

