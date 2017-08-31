WHISPERING SMITH: Bank notes, gulls and wildwood flowers

A minor irritation this week, apart from the claim that ‘thousands’ attended the screening of The Goonies on the Green (a thousand, possibly, thousands never!) perhaps the public ought to be involved in next year’s short listing?

That aside though, I wanted to give my daughter a little cash for her Sardinian holiday and was disappointed to find, instead of a colourful foreign currency, the exchange was given me in Euros, as boring and bland a money as you can find anywhere in the world.

I preferred a time when Italian lira, French francs and Greek drachma had a personality of their own, you really knew you were in a foreign land.

As much as I hate our slippery new fiver, I hope we never go down that route.

-

ALSO irritating was a young family – old enough to know better and assuming they could read – on the river walk right in front of a sign asking them not to feed the gulls, very busy doing just that with fresh bread straight from its wrapper. Beats me!

-

WHILST, surprisingly enough, I do agree with some of councillor Paul Dendle’s thoughts on the Arundel By-pass (Gazette letters, August 24) I do feel it ill behoves him to denigrate the opposition in such a rude and arrogant way. They are, as is he, entitled to their own points of view. Swampies and liars? I wonder how often politicians tell us half-truths? That is a tough one!

-

Occasionally, I feel some sympathy for Arun District Council. On the one hand they have folk like me concerned about the declining health of our planet and others complaining about the steps taken to ensure that decline is reversed.

I would like to see more wildflower beds, as in Caffyns Field, covering the open spaces to encourage the pollinating insects and bird life, while others pressure for fewer because of hay fever concerns. Arun is between a rock and a hard place there.

---

