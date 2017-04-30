WHISPERING SMITH: A rose by any other name would smell as sweet...

I had a friendly email discussion with a reader last week who thought I should stop calling the Putting Green Café by its original name and refer to it by its new name, Lifestyle in the Gardens.

Lifestyle is a bit of a misnomer really and it isn’t exactly situated in gardens either.

The original name told you exactly where and what it was, and that quite simply is a delightfully warm and friendly operated seaside café with high community aspirations.

Ideally situated within the muted sounds of twanging tennis rackets, clacking bowling bowls, the cheerful delight of kids playing adventure golf, the lonesome whistle of the miniature railway and the grumblings of wannabe golfers who thought the pitch and putt looked a lot easier than it actually is.

‘If it ain’t broke don’t fix it’ as they say... but I could be wrong.

Lifestyle in the Gardens or Putting Green Cafe? What do you think?

-

Back in the day when you needed a couple of woodscrews, a hinge, a bracket, or the odd brass washer or that ‘whatchamacallit’ you were not quite sure of but had a drawing of, you popped into Rustington’s Stacey’s and there a friendly and helpful storeman in his smart overall coat would do his best to find it for you.

You could buy what you needed and not a plastic bubble pack of 20 washers, 19 of which you would never use.

Oh, and that ‘thingamabob?’ He would do his best there as well.

The store opened in 1953 and was the second oldest shop in the village – I say was, because it is no more. Done to death by superstores, the internet and so called bargain stores.

I will miss it and so will you.

-

WORK will shortly begin on the new leisure centre and It should be fun sitting outside the Mewsbrook Café, sipping coffee, enjoying some sunshine and watching other people work. Outdoor entertainment in the raw!

---

