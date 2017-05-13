VOLUNTEER COLUMN: Want to make a difference? Volunteer!

You could make a real difference to your community by volunteering for one of the many charities and community groups in your area.

Have a look at the opportunities below, or find more at www.do-it.org.

-

Treasurer/trustee – Littlehampton Shopmobility

Littlehampton Shopmobility exists to ensure that people with mobility problems enjoy their shopping experience and help to maintain their independent lives.

It provides the hire and sale of wheelchairs and scooters and the sale of items to improve the quality of life of those with a disability.

It is looking for a treasurer to join its friendly board of trustees.

You will be required to use the SAGE system, bank money, attend four to six weekly board meetings with a report on the finances, and attend the AGM with all the relevant paperwork and answer any questions from members as required.

-

Transport volunteer – West Sussex Young Carers Family Resource Service

Young carers take on responsibility at home because someone in their family is disabled or has been ill for a long time, experiences mental ill health, or has a problem linked to drugs or alcohol.

Using your own car, you will offer door-to-door transport for those young carers who would otherwise be unable to access groups and other activities.

The transport service offers freedom and independence to young people who may be socially and geographically isolated, to help build their self-esteem, self-confidence, and support networks.

You will be expected to volunteer for approximately three hours/one evening per week during school term time and you will need access to a car and car insurance that covers the use of the vehicle in the volunteering role.

-

Volunteer tour guide – Look and Sea Centre

Look and Sea aims to provide a first-class experience for visitors to and residents of Littlehampton, capitalising on its unique position on the bend of the River Arun.

Volunteers are needed to assist the education officer with school and community visits to the centre, giving talks about Littlehampton’s river and seaside heritage.

Scripts and artefacts can be provided and there may be opportunity for further development by the volunteer.

Approximately three hours per week will be required.

-

Event organiser – The West Sussex Mediation Service

The West Sussex Mediation Service mediates for neighbours or families in dispute.

There is a need to develop new funding streams that will include fundraising through events.

Examples might be encouraging fundraising participants in fun runs, marathons, and sporting challenges, and arranging social events such as balls, car boot sales, fun days, charity auctions or smaller low key events such as fetes.

Experience is not required, but would be an advantage.

All that is needed is enthusiasm and energy; there will be full support from staff and trustees.

• For more information on any of the above roles, please call Volunteer Now! on 01243 864220, or visit www.do-it.org. For bite-sized volunteering of ten days or less please visit skillshare-westsussex.org.uk

