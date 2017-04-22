VOLUNTEER COLUMN: Want to get involved? Do-it!

If you’re looking for a volunteer role, the best place to start your search is the do-it website, where there are hundreds of volunteer opportunities for you to browse.

Pop in your postcode and see everything that is available near you!

Here are a few that are currently available:

-

Education and visits team member – RNLI

The RNLI is the charity that saves lives at sea; it provides, on-call, a 24-hour lifeboat search and rescue service and a seasonal lifeguard service.

Volunteers are needed to assist in the boat house with school visits, as well as visits to schools and other groups, to inform and promote the work of the RNLI.

You will need the ability to deal with schoolchildren of different ages on their visits, and to give talks to adult groups and answer their questions.

-

Volunteer sessions worker – Arun Sunshine Group

Arun Sunshine Group aims to provide a regular break for carers by providing a safe and friendly befriending service and social programme for adults with a learning difficulty in its care.

The group aims to counter isolation, provide friendship, company and stimulation while aiming to improve communication and social skills.

Activities include board games, jigsaws, arts and crafts, and trips out to local pubs.

As a volunteer sessions worker you will help to run this very worthwhile project under the supervision of the senior sessions worker.

No special skills are required; you just need to be loving, caring and enthusiastic.

-

Activity leaders at the Tamarisk Centre – Age UK West Sussex

Age UK West Sussex is in need of volunteer activity leaders to help within its activity centre.

It is in need of an arts and crafts leader, computer drop-in leader and a backup bingo caller.

The aim of these roles is to support older people in an activity or class.

This will be done either by teaching or leading a group.

There are no set qualifications that are required; however volunteers need to have an understanding of health and safety and fire safety procedures.

You will also need to be patient and understanding of older peoples’ needs.

You also need to be organised and have an understanding of Age UK West Sussex and its services.

-

Fun and friendship buddies – Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice

Chestnut Tree House is a children’s charity providing hospice care services and community support for children and young people with progressive life-shortening conditions throughout East and West Sussex and South East Hampshire.

The buddy scheme gives each young person at Chestnut Tree House the opportunity to enjoy activities with a buddy.

Youth clubs take place one Saturday a month and involve both activities at the hospice in Arundel and day trips out.

They are looking for young and friendly people aged between 18 and 30 who want to work with children and young people to help improve their wellbeing.

• For more information on any of the above roles, please call Volunteer Now! on 01243 864220, or visit www.do-it.org. For bite-sized volunteering of ten days or less please visit skillshare-westsussex.org.uk

