VOLUNTEER COLUMN: Lots of opportunities to make a difference across the area

There are lots of volunteer roles that need filling in the area – why not start volunteering and find out what a difference you can make!

If none of the opportunities on this page interest you, search using your postcode at www.do-it.org and find one that does!

-

Volunteer – Fun and Breaks (FAB)

Fun and Breaks (FAB) exists to support disabled children and their families by providing regular and reliable short breaks which are stimulating and enjoyable, and to promote positive experiences with new friendships, social activities and supportive relationships with carers.

Volunteers are matched with a disabled child and their family to give them a short break of two hours a week or four hours a fortnight.

Volunteers do a variety of activities with the child while they are in their care; the coordinator will take care to match your interest and skills with the child.

-

Volunteer allocations administrator – Cruse Bereavement Care

Cruse is a well-established national bereavement counselling charity.

Following the introduction of a new computer-based information system an exciting opportunity has arisen for the right person to use their skills to help with this important work.

When someone contacts Cruse their information is added to the computer system.

This new role involves matching the client’s requirements to an available bereavement volunteer and ensuring the system is updated.

The role is completely flexible and can be completed from home or at the office in Pulborough, during times that fit with you.

-

Volunteer at a family fun day – Jamie’s Wish Trust

Jamie’s Wish operates solely by unpaid volunteers, including the two co-founders Tracey Terry and Jody Lee – mother and daughter who lost their son/brother Jamie to cancer in 2007.

An annual family fun day is held in Littlehampton every July to raise crucial funds for the charity, and they are looking for volunteers to help at this event.

Roles available include: dressing up in a mascot costume and walking around greeting children and providing photo opportunities; manning a fundraising stall with a Jamie’s Wish long-serving volunteer; distributing leaflets to businesses and residential homes; walking advertising on the day of the family fun day and helping set up the venue for the event.

-

Volunteer recovery coach, family coach and community coach – Emerging Futures CIC

Emerging Futures CIC believes that everyone has the potential to grow, learn and achieve the best they can in everything they do.

It is looking for volunteers to work in the community supporting people in recovery from addiction; working towards building a recovery community across West Sussex.

Role requirements are as follows: recovery coach – in their own sustained recovery for six months or more; family coach – have experience of family member addiction: community coach – want to make a difference in their community.

You must be over 18 for this role and a DBS check will be required.

For more information on any of the above roles, please call Volunteer Now! on 01243 864220, or visit www.do-it.org. For bite-sized volunteering of ten days or less please visit skillshare-westsussex.org.uk

---

