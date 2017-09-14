VOLUNTEER COLUMN: Looking for a volunteer role?

Here are just a few of the volunteer roles that are available in the area – do any of them sound like something you could do?

If not, there are lots more on the Do-it website: www.do-it.org

-

Independent visitor – West Sussex County Council Independent Visitor Scheme

The Independent Visitor Scheme is for children who are looked after by West Sussex County Council who are between the ages of 8 and 17.

Independent visitors are matched with children who have little or no contact with their birth families, or where it is considered in their best interests for them to have an adult outside of the professional network, to provide a consistent, positive and supportive relationship.

Independent visitors befriend and advise the individual child they are matched with, visiting them at their foster or children’s home on a regular basis and taking them on days out.

-

Home visitor – Blind Veterans UK

Blind Veterans UK is looking for a mature volunteer to visit a veteran in Littlehampton.

Having joined the Royal Navy in 1943, he had an interesting time in the military, serving the North Atlantic and Arctic convoys, the D-Day landings and the Mediterranean.

Before losing his sight, he enjoyed gardening and even built his own house!

Now in his 90s, he spends his time listening to TV and audiobooks, and enjoys walking in the countryside.

A widower, he has expressed that he can feel lonely, so would benefit hugely from a friendly volunteer who could visit him in his home and brighten his day.

By providing regular companionship, social interaction and building a positive one-to-one relationship you can help to reduce the effects of isolation so commonly experienced by veterans.

-

Volunteer shop assistants – St Barnabas House hospice

St Barnabas House is an independent charitable hospice located in Worthing which provides end of life care services, both at the hospice and in the local community, to adults with advanced progressive life-limiting conditions.

Volunteering at a charity shop is a very rewarding role.

You will be part of a team, will learn new skills and find an outlet for your creative flair or your passion for fashion.

There are many roles that may suit you: customer service, shop display, sorting and prepping stock, serving at the till, administration, cleaning and so on.

If you are an avid bookworm or like to dabble in antiques and collectibles, the hospice would love to utilise your skills.

-

Littlehampton breakfast club – Worthing Churches Homeless Projects

Worthing Churches Homeless Projects (WCHP) is a local charity providing help and support to the local homeless community.

It is looking for volunteers to cook and serve breakfast for their clients attending the breakfast club, while helping to create a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

The breakfast club is open on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings for vulnerable people living in challenging circumstances.

It is held from 8.30am to 10am at Littlehampton United Reform Church, in the High Street.

This club provides a much-needed lifeline for these clients, enabling WCHP to offer them support and advice.

• For more information on the above roles, or to find out what other opportunities are available, please visit www.do-it.org, call Volunteer Now! on 01243 864220 or email: volunteernow@vaac.org.uk

