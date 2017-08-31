VOLUNTEER COLUMN: Lend a hand and support your community

Hundreds of people volunteer every day, and they make a massive difference to the local community and the people within it.

Could you help to make a difference? Check out the roles below and find more at www.do-it.org.

-

Museum steward – Arundel Museum Society

Arundel Museum exists to acquire, conserve and display objects related to Arundel’s history and heritage.

The museum is looking for volunteers to act as stewards both at front of house and around the museum.

Tasks might include: meeting and greeting members of the public, dealing with tourist information enquiries, taking money for admissions and items sold in the shop, giving information with regard to the exhibits and answering any other questions visitors may have.

Receptionist skills would be useful and you must enjoy meeting people; an interest in local history would also be an advantage.

-

Volunteer member – Littlehampton and District Lions Club

The aim of the Littlehampton and District Lions Club is to help people of all ages who are less fortunate than themselves through a wide variety of fundraising events and some hands on projects.

The club needs to recruit some new members to bolster its membership.

Members would be required to assist at local fundraising events throughout the year such as; fetes, carnivals and Christmas collections

No experience is required, you just need to have a caring nature and a good sense of humour.

Club meetings take place on the first Wednesday of each month but other events can take place at any time throughout the year.

-

Transport volunteer – West Sussex Young Carers Family Resource Service

Young carers take on responsibility at home because someone in their family is disabled or has been ill for a long time, experiences mental ill health, or has a problem linked to drugs or alcohol.

Using your own car, you will offer door-to-door transport for those young carers who would otherwise be unable to access groups and other activities.

The transport service offers freedom and independence to young people who may be socially and geographically isolated, to help build their self-esteem, self-confidence, and support networks.

You will be expected to volunteer for approximately three hours/one evening per week during school term time and you will need access to a car and car insurance that covers the use of the vehicle in the volunteering role.

-

Business adviser – Young Enterprise Arun and Chichester

Young Enterprise needs volunteers to act as business advisers to teams of students (aged 14 to 19) in local schools who will be running a real company during the next academic year.

The business adviser will need to attend the company’s weekly board meetings and is there to guide the team/company, but not to run it.

Bring your knowledge, passion and experience to inspire the next generation of young people to discover their potential and make a lasting impression by becoming a business adviser.

Enthusiasm and an interest in encouraging young people to achieve their potential are vital as is flexibility, patience, punctuality and communication.

• For more information on the above roles, or to find out what other opportunities are available, please visit www.do-it.org, call Volunteer Now! on 01243 864220 or email: volunteernow@vaac.org.uk

