VOLUNTEER COLUMN: Keep checking for your perfect role

Shop assistant (Rustington and Littlehampton) – Link to Hope

Link to Hope is a Christian charity based in Worthing, established since 1991, who rebuilds lives and communities in Eastern Europe through social care and education projects.

It is looking for volunteers to work as part of a warm welcoming team in its shops in Rustington and Littlehampton.

There are a number of roles within the shop, so whether you have budding creative skills for displaying and making up outfits, or have a passion for books, music or china, preparing and merchandising all types of stock as well as serving and talking to customers, it all goes towards their overall goals of raising funds.

Seasonal assistant groundsperson – Littlehampton Sportsfield Trust

The Littlehampton Sportsfield aims to create, develop, coordinate and promote opportunities for all the community to participate in sport, physical activity and recreation leading to an improved quality of life, health and social and emotional wellbeing.

The trust is looking for volunteers to assist its groundsman with the maintenance of the facilities, and help to ensure that they remain at a high standard for the use and enjoyment of all.

Duties might include pitch rolling, grass cutting, strimming and hedge trimming, plus other seasonal work.

Join a friendly and welcoming team, and gain new skills and experiences while working outdoors in the fresh air.

Community companion – St Barnabas House hospice

St Barnabas House community companions are volunteers who provide social and practical support to patients and their carers.

They offer befriending, sitting or practical support to patients and carers in their own homes to encourage and support independent living, which in turn leads to increased wellbeing.

St Barnabas House will provide full training covering the principles of palliative care, moving and handling, lone worker training, supervision, boundaries, data protection, confidentiality and safeguarding.

Shop trolley volunteer – Sussex Community NHS Trust

Sussex Community NHS Trust is the specialist provider of community health and care services to the people of West Sussex and Brighton & Hove.

It is looking for volunteers to take a small trolley around the wards at Arundel and District Community Hospital so patients can purchase small sundries.

This is a new service for the patients and the trust hopes to set this up in the afternoons.

It is looking for good communicators who have empathy with the elderly and their needs, and are trustworthy and reliable.

You need to be over 16 and have the ability to push a small trolley around the wards.

