VOLUNTEER COLUMN: Find an opportunity near you

Here are just a few of the volunteering opportunities that are available across the area.

If you would like to find a role near you, go to www.do-it.org and search using your postcode.

-

Magazine compiler – The Voice of Progress

The Voice of Progress was formed in 1975 and is wholly run and supported by volunteers; they produce fortnightly recordings of local news, taken with permission from our local newspapers, and also a talking magazine.

They are looking for volunteers who would like to join the production team, producing a magazine for inclusion in the recordings.

The magazine runs to about 35 minutes and the packages are very varied and diverse.

The volunteers would be self-sufficient, preparing, producing and recording their magazines but there would always be a very friendly team who will help and support with the production.

-

Honorary secretary – Arun Sunshine Group

Arun Sunshine Group aims to provide a regular break for carers by providing a safe and friendly befriending service and social programme for adults with a learning difficulty in their care.

The role of the secretary is to support the chairman by ensuring the smooth functioning of the board.

Tasks will include: preparing agendas and circulating them and any supporting papers in good time; minuting the meetings and circulating the draft minutes to all trustees; and checking that trustees and staff have carried out actions agreed at a previous meeting.

The committee meets four times per year on a Sunday afternoon for a maximum of two hours per meeting.

-

Volunteer guide – Look and Sea Centre

Look and Sea aims to provide a first class experience for visitors to and residents of Littlehampton, capitalising on its unique position on the bend of the River Arun.

It is looking for adults of any age who are interested in assisting with school visits and children’s holiday workshops or acting as a guide for the ‘Littlehampton Experience’ heritage exhibition.

Volunteers may offer as little or as much help as they wish and this can vary from time to time according to their personal wishes.

If local history and helping people interests you, then volunteering at the Look and Sea Centre would be an ideal choice.

-

Fundraisers – RNLI

The RNLI is the charity that saves lives at sea; it provides, on call, a 24-hour lifeboat search and rescue service and a seasonal lifeguard service.

It is looking for people who are willing to give a few hours a month on an ad-hoc basis when there are RNLI events to cover in order to help raise funds for their local RNLI.

This will not be a regular commitment but as and when required.

Experience of fundraising for small organisations would be useful but not essential; but you will need to be in sympathy with the aims and objectives of the RNLI.

• For more information on the above roles, or to find out what other opportunities are available, please visit www.do-it.org, call Volunteer Now! on 01243 864220 or email: volunteernow@vaac.org.uk

