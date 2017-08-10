VOLUNTEER COLUMN: Do you have some spare time to lend a hand to one of these organisations?

If you’ve been thinking about volunteering, today is the perfect time to do something about it.

Have a look at the roles below or search on www.do-it.org to find a role – there’s something for everyone!

-

Child contact centre volunteer – Littlehampton Child Contact Centre

Can you spare one Saturday morning a month? Volunteers are needed to join the Littlehampton Child Contact Centre team.

The centre is a safe, friendly place where children of separated families can spend time with their non-resident parent.

They meet between 9.30am and 12.30pm at Littlehampton Baptist Church Hall on the first and third Saturdays of each month.

Applications are sought from both men and women; two references and a DBS will be required.

-

Enabling a fuller life – Leonard Cheshire Disability

St Bridget’s is home to 38 people with disabilities all of whom have different interests, opinions, likes and dislikes – in other words, they are all an individual.

The home is, therefore, looking for a range of different people to volunteer to assist residents with pursuing their interests and support them in the ordinary tasks of life.

Someone, perhaps, who is willing to share their favourite television programme, or discuss different musical genres so their experience of life is broadened.

This opportunity is open to a broad range of people; volunteers are given appropriate training to their role and support from staff until confident and as appropriate.

-

Help running IT club/silver surfers’ group – Angmering Community Centre Association

After the success of their Windows 7 training courses and drop-in sessions for people with specific problems on their laptops, the Angmering Community Centre Association is aiming to move their sessions on.

Volunteers with a knowledge of smartphones and tablets are particularly needed for the drop-in sessions.

In addition the association is about to run short courses to help people new to Windows 10 on their laptops and would welcome a volunteer able to run such courses.

-

Volunteer speaker – Guide Dogs

Guide Dogs is looking for people who would be interested in training to become volunteer speakers for the local mobility team.

This role is vital in helping to spread the message about the services they provide and how a guide dog can change a person’s life.

Speakers have the ability to enthuse and encourage others to become involved with the charity either through volunteering themselves, fundraising or perhaps applying for one of their services.

Talks can be given to school groups, uniformed groups (such as Scouts) or adult groups (such as the WI or Rotary).

These talks can be as short as ten minutes, or up to an hour, depending on the group.

-

• For more information on the above roles, or to find out what other opportunities are available, please visit www.do-it.org, call Volunteer Now! on 01243 864220 or email: volunteernow@vaac.org.uk

---

