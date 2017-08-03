VOLUNTEER COLUMN: Could you spare some time?

Do you have some spare time? Would you like to make a difference to your community? Have you thought about volunteering?

There are lots of roles available, find more at www.do-it.org.

-

Volunteer/trustee – Littlehampton Shopmobility

Littlehampton Shopmobility is looking for some more volunteers to join its board of trustees.

If you would also like to volunteer to work in the shop on occasional Saturday mornings and occasional cover it would be appreciated (you would need to become a key-holder), but this is not mandatory and training would be given.

If you would like to work with or without the manager/general assistant with occasional fundraising, this would also be appreciated – e.g. form filling to apply for funding and so on.

If preferred, trustees can just come along to the meetings and contribute to their ideas.

-

Receptionist/admin assistant – Arun Counselling Centre

Arun Counselling Centre (ACC) offers open-ended counselling (clients can be seen for up to three years) presenting with depression, anxiety states, phobias and/or bereavement issues.

It has 24 volunteer counsellors supervised in groups of four by experienced and qualified supervisors overseen by the clinical director/head of service.

The centre is looking for volunteers to manage incoming telephone calls and messages, record information, liaise with all ACC personnel, update information on the computer and take referrals from new clients.

You will need good communication skills and at least basic computer skills, and be able to adhere to client confidentiality.

-

Volunteer member – Littlehampton and District Lions Club

The aim of the Littlehampton and District Lions Club is to help people of all ages who are less fortunate than themselves through a wide variety of fundraising events and some hands on projects.

The Lions need to recruit some new members to bolster their membership.

Members would be required to assist at local fundraising events throughout the year such as fetes, carnivals and Christmas collections.

No experience is required you just need to have a caring nature and a good sense of humour.

lub meetings take place at The Dragon in Rustington on the first Wednesday of each month, but other events can take place at any time throughout the year.

-

Volunteer sessions worker – Arun Sunshine Group

Arun Sunshine Group aims to provide a regular break for carers by providing a safe and friendly befriending service and social programme for adults with a learning difficulty in its care.

The group aims to counter isolation, provide friendship, company and stimulation while aiming to improve communication and social skills.

Activities include board games, jigsaws, arts and crafts, and trips out to local pubs.

If you have the time, enthusiasm and commitment to help to take this project forward they would love to hear from you.

As a volunteer sessions Worker, you will help to run this very worthwhile project under the supervision of the senior sessions worker.

No special skills are required; you just need to be loving, caring and enthusiastic.

• For more information on the above roles, or to find out what other opportunities are available, please visit www.do-it.org, call Volunteer Now! on 01243 864220 or email: volunteernow@vaac.org.uk

---

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Worthing.news

3) Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.