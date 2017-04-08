ST BARNABAS: Tenth anniversary of midnight walk event which has raised more than £1.3m

This year is a very special occasion for St Barnabas House as we celebrate ten years of holding our annual Night to Remember midnight walk.

On Saturday, June 24, more than a thousand ladies will set off on a walk along Worthing seafront to raise vital funds towards the care services we provide in our local community.

Since the first time we held the event in 2008, Night to Remember has gone from strength to strength with more than 9,000 ladies taking part over the past nine years, raising more than £1.3million.

Last year’s event raised a huge £135,000 for our Hospice at Home night service.

While the ladies participating in Night to Remember walk through the night, the St Barnabas Hospice at Home team will be providing support to patients and families through the difficult night-time hours.

During 2016, 409 patients were referred to the Hospice at Home team for end of life or palliative care at home.

In addition to supporting patients during the day, the team also operates a night sitting service from 10pm to 7am.

Last year we made 389 night sit visits and delivered 3,562 hours of care as a result of those visits.

I am delighted to reveal that there will be some special additions to this year’s walk, including all three routes (7, 13.1 and 20 miles) taking ladies down Worthing pier for the first time.

The closing date for registrations is Monday, June 12.

You can register to take part as a team or an individual at www.nighttoremember.org.uk/stb or by calling the St Barnabas House events team on 01903 706354.

