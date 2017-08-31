ST BARNABAS: St Barnabas relies heavily on generous donations to help fund its care services

Paying for all of the care services provided by St Barnabas House certainly doesn’t come cheap.

In fact, the current annual cost of providing all of our care services amounts to £6.1million per year.

Only 21 per cent of our care costs are covered by statutory funding, which means we rely heavily on the generous donations of our community.

In this week’s column I thought I would give you an idea about how much it costs to provide some of our different care services.

To fund a 24-hour stay in our in-patient unit it currently costs £554, while £35 will allow a patient to enjoy a bath in our fully assisted bathrooms.

For a person to attend our day hospice for one day it costs £188, while £7 covers the cost of newspapers for those patients each week. One day of care from our hospice at home team for a patient being cared for in their own home costs £145, while one night costs £178.

Last year we set up a new disease specific nursing team providing renal, liver, cardiac, respiratory and dementia specialist care for patients.

An hour of this specialist care costs £24.80 while one day costs £186.

Bereavement support is a big part of the care we offer.

It costs £250 for us to hold a social evening for bereaved family members or friends.

The combined cost of all our care services is now £16,793 a day.

You can find out more about our services at www.stbh.org.uk/our-care

Thank you to everyone who supports St Barnabas House.

Without your kindness and generosity we would not be able to provide this vital care to our patients and their families.

---

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.