ST BARNABAS: Remember a loved one and support St Barnabas with Sunflower Memories

It’s certainly feeling a lot more summery of late, which can only mean one thing; our Sunflower Memories Appeal is just around the corner.

Sunflower Memories takes place every June, providing supporters and friends of St Barnabas House with the opportunity to remember a loved one, and support the hospice at the same time.

We have a lovely sunflower marker, onto which the name of your loved one will be written.

Each sunflower will be planted in the hospice grounds throughout the month of June, in return for a donation to St Barnabas.

The sunflowers will be displayed until the end of June when they become available for you to keep as a permanent memento if you wish.

This year we are holding services on two different days, Friday, June 9, at 6pm and Saturday, June 10, at 10.30am.

Our Chaplain, Stephen Gurr, will conduct a blessing in memory of all those for whom a sunflower has been dedicated.

There is no minimum donation required.

Supporters are asked to give a donation of whatever they wish and all the money raised will go directly towards providing our care services at the hospice and in the community.

If you would like to participate in the Sunflower Memories Appeal, please reply by completing and returning the form which can be found on our website www.stbh.org.uk/sunflowermemories.

Dedications must be returned by Friday, May 19, so that the sunflowers can be displayed from the beginning of June.

Thank you for your support.

