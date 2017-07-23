ST BARNABAS: Registration opens for South Downs Trek

Registration is now open for the third South Downs Trek, an annual 21-mile walk across the South Downs to raise money for St Barnabas House.

This year’s trek will take place on Saturday, October 7, kicking off Hospice Care Week which is from October 9 to 15.

Setting off from Devil’s Dyke, trekkers will take in views of the stunning Sussex countryside across the South Downs, before finishing at St Barnabas House, located on Titnore Lane in Goring.

Having taken part in the previous two South Downs Treks, I can say it is a fantastic experience and the spectacular views from the top of the downs are well worth climbing up the hills for.

Registration is just £25 per person, and that includes a fundraising pack, South Downs Trek T-shirt, transportation to the start of the route, lunch and refreshment stops, a medal and glass of bubbly at the finish line.

We also ask that participants raise a minimum sponsorship of £250 which will go towards funding the specialist palliative care services we provide for adults with life-limiting illnesses across West Sussex.

In previous years the South Downs Trek has been for walkers only, but this year we have opened it up to runners, so you can choose to walk or run the 21-mile route while raising money for St Barnabas House.

If you would like to take part in the South Downs Trek you can register now at www.stbh.org.uk/southdownstrek.

If you would like to take part in the South Downs Run, register at www.stbh.org.uk/southdownsrun

Registration will close on Sunday, September 24, so sign up today to avoid disappointment!

