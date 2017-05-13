ST BARNABAS: Join our caring and compassionate staff and volunteers at shop’s birthday party

I was delighted to see St Barnabas House mentioned in a recent article on the BBC website and on BBC Radio York.

The story relates to a prayer book donated to our Henfield charity shop.

Assistant manager Julie Angell noticed in the front of the book there was a message to a lady called Nancy from her husband Jim, which included a cutting of a beautiful wartime love poem.

So touched was Julie by the poem that she shared the story on the ‘Silver surfers’ Facebook page.

She received hundreds of comments and decided to try to trace the couple’s relatives.

Julie has since been in touch with Nancy’s second cousin and is hoping to return the book to family.

When I saw the story it reiterated to me how caring and compassionate all our staff and volunteers are.

That’s not only our wonderful care teams, but everyone who works for the organisation across the various different departments, including those who work and volunteer across our 11 charity shops.

All of our staff and volunteers are hugely committed and do an exceptional job under what can sometimes be difficult and emotional circumstances.

I would like to thank them all for their continued efforts in representing the good values that we strive to achieve as an organisation.

On the subject of our Henfield shop, we are holding a party on Thursday, May 25, from 2pm to 4pm to celebrate its tenth birthday, and we would love to see you there.

The shop is situated at 3 Elm Lodge, High Street, Henfield, BN5 9DQ.

More details can be found at www.stbh.org.uk/henfield

---

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.