ST BARNABAS: Hospice Care Week set to kick off next week with South Downs Trek challenge

It’s just over a month now until the start of Hospice Care Week, an annual week of activity which helps to change people’s perceptions and raise the profile of hospice care across the UK.

This year Hospice Care Week takes place from October 9 to 15 and there are many different ways you can get involved by supporting your local hospice, St Barnabas House.

We kick-start the week with our annual South Downs Trek challenge event, which concludes at the hospice on Saturday, October 7.

You could help to raise vital funds for the hospice by taking part and raising sponsorship.

If trekking or running isn’t your thing, perhaps you could hold a fundraising event, or register to hold a Big Get Together with your family and friends.

You could volunteer at an event, pledge to volunteer at the hospice, visit one of our charity shops, or even make a donation which would contribute to the £6.1million cost of providing our vital services for local people.

The simplest way to get involved is by joining in with the conversation on social media by commenting on one of our Facebook or Instagram posts, or by tweeting @StBarnabasHouse with the hashtag #WeAreHospiceCare.

‘We are hospice care’ is the theme for this year’s Hospice Care Week, and we will be using social media to show the many faces of hospice care and share some of the inspiring stories of the variety of people involved in it.

You can find out more about Hospice Care Week and all the different ways in which you can get involved at www.stbh.org.uk/hospicecareweek

