ST BARNABAS: Congratulations to hospice’s kitchen staff and marathon runners

My column this week has a very celebratory feel to it given the recent achievements of some of our staff and supporters.

The St Barnabas House kitchen staff recently received a five-star rating from the environmental health department.

The visit was unannounced and the environmental health officer was delighted with the team’s record keeping and remarked that the kitchens were so spotless it was like a showroom.

Our kitchen staff do a wonderful job to ensure that every patient we look after, their families, staff and volunteers are always well catered for.

Well done to the catering team for your hard work and congratulations for receiving this well-deserved recognition.

I would also like to say a huge congratulations to all of our runners who completed the Brighton Marathon on Sunday, April 9.

I know the hot weather conditions made it extremely tricky for the runners and 26.2 miles is an awfully long way, so I have huge respect for everyone who took part.

Many of those participating were doing so in memory of a loved one who we have cared for, which I know makes the achievement extra special.

Currently the runners are on track to raise more than £15,000 between them, an incredible amount which is just £1,000 shy of the total required to pay for an entire day of all of the care we provide.

Have you ever considered taking on a running challenge for St Barnabas House?

You can find a list of all of our running events on our website: www.stbh.org.uk/run

