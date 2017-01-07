ST BARNABAS: Challenge yourself and raise money for St Barnabas with New Year’s resolutions

Happy New Year everyone! As this is my first column of the year I thought I would write about New Year’s resolutions.

If you are thinking about setting yourself a new challenge during 2017 we have a whole range of exciting events which may be of interest to you.

Our Night to Remember midnight walk is now in its tenth year and is set to more exciting than ever!

Our South Downs Trek will take place again and we have now opened registrations for our Dalai Lama India Trek for 2018.

If cycling is your thing we have a brand new off-road event taking place, Hit the Downs MTB, or if you are a keen runner you could take part in one of many marathons, half marathons or 10k races as part of the St Barnabas House team.

You can find a full list of all our events taking place during 2017 on our website www.stbh.org.uk/events.

If you have a couple of hours to spare each week, why not join our team of volunteers?

You could get involved in flower arranging, minibus driving, become a Community Companion or volunteer in one of our charity shops. Find out how you can volunteer at www.stbh.org.uk/volunteering.

Talking of our shops, I always find the house is overflowing after Christmas, and trying to find space to store the decorations away for next year is always a struggle.

If you are thinking about having a clear out, our shops are always looking for donations.

Find out more at www.stbh.org.uk/shops.

