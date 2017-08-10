ST BARNABAS: Can you spare a couple of hours to help out in our retail distribution centre?

Our retail distribution centre, based on the Northbrook Trading Estate in Worthing, serves our 11 St Barnabas House charity shops.

Members of the local community kindly donate their good quality items to centre, and these are then sorted and delivered by van directly to our shops.

We accept donations of good quality clothing, shoes, accessories, bric-a-brac, furniture and electrical items, but we suggest you call first if you are unsure about a donation. All upholstered furniture, for example, needs a current fire label and toys need to carry the CE European standard mark. The centre can arrange for collections, deliveries and house clearances. Call 01903 275660 to arrange this.

Last year the hospice received more than 2,000 donations each week, which could be anything from a single book to ten bags, so you can imagine the amount of stock we sort through and deliver. Our teal coloured St Barnabas vans, which I’m sure you will have seen out and about on the roads around Worthing, made over 1,600 collections and over 1,500 furniture deliveries last year.

Due to the generosity of our donors, we are now looking for volunteers to help sort through the many fantastic donations.

I spent an afternoon in the retail distribution centre myself earlier this year, sorting through stock donations as part of the team, and found it to be a thoroughly enjoyable and interesting experience.

There’s also plenty of tea, coffee and biscuits!

If you can spare a couple of hours, please come and join our friendly team. For more information, contact voluntary services on 01903 706315 or email: volunteers@stbh.org.uk

Thank you for your support.

