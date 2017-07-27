ST BARNABAS: Big Get Together invites people to have fun while raising money

St Barnabas House joined 16 other hospices to kick-start this year’s Big Get Together campaign at a colourful vintage-themed afternoon of swing dancing on Brighton’s iconic Palace Pier last week.

Guests at the event were treated to an energetic afternoon of swing dance lessons from Swing Patrol UK, accompanied by live music from the talented Ultraswing, followed by a vintage afternoon tea.

Following the success of the campaign last year, The Big Get Together will again invite people to join together with friends or family, have some fun and raise funds to support vital hospice care services.

Hospices are encouraging the public and businesses across the UK to run their own events over the next few months.

It could be a family barbecue, an evening of sophisticated cocktails and canapés, a coffee morning with friends, a pamper party, dinner party or even a Halloween party – make it as sophisticated or silly as you like.

The current annual cost of providing all of our care services at St Barnabas House is now over £6million each year, and only 21 per cent of this is covered by statutory funding.

Public support, therefore, is essential to ensure the continued running of the hospice and the funds raised for St Barnabas House through your Big Get Together will make a huge difference.

To register your interest and find ideas and inspiration for your perfect Big Get Together, visit http://www.stbarnabas-hospice.org.uk/events/the-big-get-together-2017/

Once registered you will receive a free fundraising pack with a moneybox for donations from guests, invitation templates, balloons and much more!

