MAYOR’S MOMENT: September already!

Well I cannot quite believe we’re in September already, I guess it is true what they say that time flies when you’re having fun and I certainly have been, having been invited to attend so many different events and activities in the local community since becoming mayor.

Last week I, with councillor Ian Buckland, chair of the community resources committee, went to meet with the Friends of Mewsbrook Park, who were unveiling the new nature information boards they have had put around the park.

Billy with members of the Friends of Mewbrook Park at the unveiling of the new information boards

The boards were jointly funded by Littlehampton Town Council’s grant funding scheme and the Tesco Bags of Help scheme.

Each of the information boards has its own theme and include wildflower meadows, British garden birds, bumblebees, butterflies and moths and seashore life. They are an excellent addition to the park and compliment the areas they have been sited.

This group are a real asset to the town and strive to look after the park and further enhance it.

On Saturday I found myself in the bustling town centre surrounded by lots of wonderful stalls for the Artisan Market.

With the sun out people were making the most of the day and coming into the town to see what was on offer.

The market had everything from handcrafted goods, Portuguese delicacies, beautiful artworks, baked goods and much more.

The day was complimented by music supplied by Studio 1 Disco, with Darren Power compering throughout and also had Lewis James singing live and playing guitar.

The next Artisan Market is Saturday, October 7.

In the evening I attended St James the Great Church for the Edwin James Festival Choir’s Love & Marriage concert.

As regular readers will already know I am a big fan of live music and my taste is very eclectic.

Having already been to a previous concert by this group, which I thoroughly enjoyed, I was looking forward to find out what mix the group had put together.

I, along with the full audience, were not disappointed, with wedding groups entering in costume to represent Scottish, English, Jewish and Native Americans it was already a spectacle one would not necessarily expect in a small church in Littlehampton.

The choir were well rehearsed and obviously enjoying performing.

They were complimented by the Edwin James Festival Orchestra and together sounded amazing and the venues acoustics were sublime for this performance.

The first half of the concert kept with the wedding theme with traditional songs such as Hava Nagila for the Jewish section through to more amusing ones of Flash Bang Wallop to end on.

This was interspersed with the odd cheeky poem including He Never Leaves the Seat Up read by Dandy Shiner and Chris Allen, and Love Me When I’m Old and Shocking read by Lorna Haynes.

The second half had a truly British feel including Sussex by the Sea, Land of Hope and Glory, I Vow to thee My Country, Jerusalem and the national anthem.

The orchestra made these songs come to life and the audience were joining in and waving their Union Jack flags.

At the end there was a collection for 4Sight, a charity supporting people with sight loss based in West Sussex, which provides services to improve health and wellbeing, promote independence and prevent social isolation.

If you would like me to attend an event or visit your club or organisation, I would be delighted to hear from you and can be contacted through the mayor’s office on 01903 732063.

---

