MAYOR’S MOMENT: Out and about in Wick

This week has mainly seen me visiting businesses and events in Wick.

Firstly I was invited by Domino’s at its Wick Parade store to meet the team and have a go at pizza making!

Georgina OMara after her charity head shave

Domino’s was one of the main sponsors of the recent Screen on the Green and having met them at the event they thought it would be nice to return the visit to their own store.

I had great fun shaping and even throwing the dough to make the pizza base shape and to come up with the topping for the one-off Love LA pizza which can be seen on my Mayor of Littlehampton Facebook page.

Area manager Garrett and his team were most welcoming and even scored my final result a 7 out of 10 – not bad for a first attempt!

A few days later I had an appointment back in Wick at Clarified Extensions & Beauty – not for my own benefit but to support Georgina O’Mara, deputy manager of the St Barnabas House charity shop in Wick, who was undergoing a charity head shave being done by Claire-Louise Diggins, owner of the salon.

Billys Love LA pizza before cooking...

Georgina’s ponytail was first cut off in order to be donated to the Little Princess Trust which provides real hair wigs to children across the UK and Ireland who have lost their hair due to cancer treatments and other illnesses.

She then bravely went on to have her head fully shaved, for which she was being sponsored in aid of St Barnabas House.

Georgina has been a volunteer at the shop for more than 11 years and it was Claire’s idea that she took up this challenge as a fundraiser for this worthy cause.

At the time of the shave Georgina had already raised £820 towards her £1,000 target which she is hoping to reach by the continued support from her friends and the public.

... and after cooking

Anyone wishing to make a further donation towards her efforts can do so by visiting her JustGiving page

While I was only a few doors away I took the opportunity to see Michelle and her team at The Flower Shop to thank them for a fundraising idea that they have come up with for my mayor’s charity appeal, which I had been taken by surprise to see a few weeks earlier when they posted it on Facebook without my knowledge.

A unique floral mug which they are selling individually at £6.50 or with an arrangement of flowers inside at £10.50 with a donation of £2.50 from every sale going towards my chosen charities of The Littlehampton Heritage Railway Association and The Friends of Mewsbrook Park.

These would make a perfect thank you gift or gesture to say that you are thinking of someone, and I really appreciate them taking the time to do this.

Ladybird Nursery fun day at Wick Football Club

Anyone wishing to see an example can pop into the shop or view them on their own or my mayoral Facebook pages.

To round my week off I was invited by the Ladybird Nursery to attend their fun day at Wick Football Club.

Along with the usual mix of tombolas, raffles and cake stalls they also had a number of costume characters including PAW Patrol, Snow White, Cinderella and Puss in Boots who kept the younger children entertained throughout the day.

The event was being held to raise funds towards a minibus for the Ladybirds.

The day was a great success and raised £725.80 towards their appeal.

With this being the final bank holiday before Christmas, events are already being booked up in my diary as the festive season fast approaches.

Being one of my favourite times of the year, I would like to visit as many of these as possible so please contact the mayor’s office as early as possible on 01903 732063 if your organising an event you would like me to attend.

I look forward to hearing from you.

