MAYOR’S MOMENT: New ventures to back to the 80s

My first engagement of the week was to visit and formally open a new business venture in the town – Lambertowie’s Place.

This coffee shop in Surrey Street is being run by husband and wife team Stu and Gosia, and serves a wide range of cakes, desserts and gelato ice creams, with all cakes and desserts being made on the premises.

Billy makes a purchase at the Wick Hall jumble sale during 80s day

After opening the doors I took delight in sampling Gosia’s own take on a traditional Polish dumpling pierogi, which she has taken from being a savoury item into a sweet, with currently two options of chocolate or blueberry with vanilla sauce.

I also purchased a selection of their delicious cheesecakes to share later that day with friends and family, who all thoroughly enjoyed.

I wish them every success with their new venture in the town.

That evening I attended a presentation at the Scout hall in Arundel at the invitation of Girlguiding Littlehampton who had joined forces with Arundel and 1st Arundel (Earl of Arundel own) Scouts.

They presented certificates of thanks to different organisations who had contributed towards their fundraising in order to attend the WS2017 camp, and welcome Guides and Scouts from Nairobi, Kenya, to join them.

I learnt that the visitors had already had a family afternoon at Littlehampton and tour of Arundel Castle, followed by a round of crazy golf and hike before the evening.

Further events for their week included a trip to London including a visit to 10 Downing Street and a trip to Brownsea Island, home of the 1st Scout Camp.

On Saturday I returned to Wick Hall to once again support the Wick Week activities, which took an 80s theme for their final day.

Retro was in fashion with a jumble sale taking place in the hall, whilst outside visitors could enjoy a barbecue, sweet stall and other refreshments.

One of the highlights was a replica of KITT, the car star from the 80s TV series Knight Rider which made David Hasselhoff a household name.

They also held a pet and dog show which I, along with the trainers from the Dogs Trust, had the pleasure of judging.

The week was due to come to a close later that evening with a family 80s disco.

As always a lot of time and effort has been put in by the volunteers to provide a varied programme of events for all to enjoy and I would like to take this opportunity to thank them all for doing so.

Dashing from one event to the next I made my way to the Woodlands Centre in Rustington to join the Littlehampton Lions for the senior citizens lunch they had arranged with approximately 100 guests from the Littlehampton and Rustington areas.

The guests enjoyed a three course meal, followed by entertainment, a free raffle, and games of bingo.

I took the opportunity to meet and chat with the guests who certainly seemed to be enjoying themselves along with the Lions club members who worked hard to put this event together.

Whilst there I was interested to learn of the Lions club’s Message In a Bottle scheme.

This is a voluntary scheme for anyone living at home who might be reassured to know that essential information would be readily available to the emergency services should they suffer an accident or sudden illness.

The scheme ensures that vital information is available not only to identify you, but to advise of relevant illnesses, allergies, medication and contact addresses.

The Lions fund and supply an airtight capsule to contain the relevant information which is then kept in your fridge with a sticker to go on your front door to alert emergency services of its presence.

For anybody who would like further information on this scheme please call 01903 502807 or speak to your local pharmacist, many of whom keep these freely available.

