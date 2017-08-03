MAYOR’S MOMENT: End of term – school holiday fun!

To start my week I took a return visit to the River Beach Primary School, at the invitation of retiring head teacher Judy Grevett, to join the pupils in their Disney Day.

The head had arranged for a surprise visitor to attend the morning assembly and all were gathered with bated breath, myself included, to discover who it would be.

The Play Rangers session in Mewsbrook Park

Many of the children had taken the opportunity to come in fancy dress as their favourite Disney character and along with the many Disney princesses and Star Wars characters there were the traditional Peter Pan, Mickeys and Minnies and Toy Story characters.

All the staff made the effort too, appearing as characters from Snow White and Alice in Wonderland, an impressive Captain Jack Sparrow and the head herself as a very realistic Mary Poppins.

After showing the children a tree that would be planted in the grounds as her retirement gift to the school, the time came for the guest to be revealed.

There were shrieks of delight from throughout the hall as Elsa from Frozen appeared on the stage and delighted her fans by singing ‘Let It Go’, which they enthusiastically joined in with.

Volunteers at the Wick Week Vintage Fair

After chatting with the children she went on a tour of the school to meet the different classes and have photos with them.

I too enjoyed a tour of the school with my guides Daisy and Arif, two of the pupils who were in their last days at the school who were keen to show the school at its best and all it had to offer.

Some of the classes were even surprised to see the mayor visiting their school and took the opportunity to ask questions about the role – and my favourite Disney characters!

Later in the week ,with schools having broken up for the summer, the Friends of Mewsbrook Park had arranged another of their popular Play Rangers sessions, which are aided by a grant from the town council so it can run as a free event for all to enjoy.

Billy with Martin and Jenny Tilman

As always this proved a popular day, with many children enjoying the various activities made available to them.

If you missed out on this session the next is Monday, August 21, from 11am to 1pm in Mewsbrook Park.

While I was at this event, I took the opportunity to make my first live podcast via the Mayor of Littlehampton Facebook page, something I intend to do more of as the year goes on to promote the events I’m lucky enough to be invited to attend.

I finished my week by attending the opening event of ‘Wick Week’ organised by Wick Information Centre and Wick Village Traders Association, and supported by many local organisations.

The week includes a range of activities with something for all ages at various locations throughout Wick, too numerous to mention.

I highly recommend picking up one of their leaflets from the Wick Information Centre or Littlehampton Museum, or visit www.wickweek.org.

The opening event was a Vintage Fair and Vintage Care display which took place at Wick Hall.

To support the event I called on a favour from a friend and arrived in style with the top down in a racing green 1971 MG, which has been in his family since it was new.

Outside the hall there was a display of classic cars and motorbikes, while inside there was a range of craft stalls, tombolas and children’s games, with one of the highlights being a sale of homegrown produce and flowers kindly donated by local allotment holders.

Some of the stallholders even entered the spirit of the event by dressing in 1920s and vintage costumes.

Entertainment was provided on stage by a Punch and Judy show for the children and a performance by the Littlehampton Ukulele Band.

Local traders are running an 80s window quiz all week, with a £25 cash prize for the winner.

Entry forms can be picked up from the Wick Information Centre.

The week finishes on Saturday with the Wick Village 80s day culminating in an 80s Family Disco at the Wick Hall.

I hope like me you will take the opportunity to pop in and enjoy some of the many activities this week has to offer.

As always if you would like to invite me to an event please contact the mayor’s office on 01903 732063.

I look forward to hearing from you.

