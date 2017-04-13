HEALTH AND CARE: Support our NHS by choosing right help

Do you know where to go if you have an accident or need medical help this Easter weekend?

The local NHS is asking people to remember the range of services that are available over the bank holiday so that everyone can get the most appropriate treatment and support.

We know that up to one in four people who call on their GP with a minor illness could treat their condition at home with the help of a pharmacist.

Similarly 20 per cent of the calls to our emergency GP out-of-hours services are from people needing to order repeat prescriptions that they haven’t managed to sort out during the working week.

This weekend GP practices will be closed but pharmacies will be open and they can help you with a range of advice and support, from treating minor illnesses to running out of your routine medicines.

Your local pharmacist can help to treat a number of conditions including coughs, sore throats, skin rashes, diarrhoea and/or vomiting, and headaches immediately without any wait.

By seeking the expert help of our local pharmacies, together we can make sure that the out-of-hours GP service is there for those that need it most.

If you are unsure where you closest pharmacy is, visit our website for opening hours over the bank holiday – www.coastalwestsussexccg.nhs.uk – or call NHS 111 who will be able to tell you which ones are open in your area.

A&E departments will also be busy this weekend as other services are closed, so please only go there if you, or a loved one, have a life threatening emergency.

We want to protect our NHS services and make sure they are available for those that really need them most, especially at busy times like bank holidays.

Find out more about the range of NHS services available this weekend – www.coastalwestsussexccg.nhs.uk

• There is still time to have your say on the local NHS and how you feel about changes that may need to be made to health services in the future. The consultation is being carried out by NHS Coastal West Sussex Clinical Commissioning Group as part of their Our NHS campaign and they want to hear from as many people as possible. Visit the CCG’s {{https://www.coastalwestsussexccg.nhs.uk/|website|www.coastalwestsussexccg.nhs.uk} to complete their survey.

