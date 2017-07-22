HEALTH AND CARE: One stop approach to healthcare for GP practices

Thousands of patients across Adur and Worthing are set to benefit from expert advice from a clinical pharmacist at their GP surgery.

The pharmacist will be able to provide help and support with patients’ routine medication and treatment, and mean that patients don’t need a separate trip to a pharmacy for this level of care.

The scheme has been tested in a number of areas across the country and is launching locally after IPC, the GP Federation in this area, won a national bid to introduce it across Worthing, Lancing and Shoreham.

IPC will be supporting clinical pharmacists to work across 16 local GP practices providing their expert help and advice to patients.

The clinical pharmacists will work as part of the practice team providing expertise on day-to-day medicine issues and offering consultations directly with patients.

They will be able to provide extra support for patients with long-term conditions to help them to manage their condition, for example, helping patients to manage a high blood pressure earlier and more effectively; providing advice for patients who are taking multiple medications; and offering better access to health checks.

The pharmacists will also help GP practices manage the demands for doctor appointments and means that GPs can focus their skills where they are most needed, for example on diagnosing and treating people with complex conditions.

It will mean that patients can see the health professional that best suits their needs and can quicker access to clinical advice.

The scheme is part of a national commitment from NHS England to invest more than £100million to support an extra 1,500 clinical pharmacists across the country by 2010-21.

Read more about the scheme online – www.england.nhs.uk/gp/gpfv

