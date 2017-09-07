HEALTH AND CARE: Find out more about the local NHS

Are you interested in the local NHS? Do you want to know more about the challenges the NHS is facing and the plans to make sure people can continue to receive the best possible care?

People are invited to the annual general meeting of NHS Coastal West Sussex Clinical Commissioning Group on Tuesday, September 26, from 2pm to 4pm.

The AGM is an opportunity to hear more about the work of the CCG in 2016-17, and to find out about the priorities for the local NHS this year and the progress we are making.

At the event there will be two parts: the formal meeting, where the annual report will be presented, and then a market-place style session with stands about key projects and work programmes so you can find out more and ask any questions you may have.

Last year was a difficult year for the local NHS, and there were significant financial challenges to balance the demand for healthcare and local services with the money available.

But there were also successes, in particular the local NHS worked together to reduce waiting times and make sure that patients were being treated within 18 weeks. The AGM will take the opportunity to review our achievements and challenges as well as look at our plans for the coming year. This year the financial challenge remains a serious issue, and we need to work ever more closely with partners across the system to meet the ongoing challenges.

At the AGM you will be able to hear more about the financial challenge, how much money is allocated for Coastal West Sussex, how much is needed to pay for the health care local people need, and how we are working to make sure we can pay for local services within the money available.

These plans involve bringing together the different healthcare teams, that are currently working separately, to work as one, wrapped around individual patients.

This includes local GPs, community health teams, mental health, district and borough councils, and the voluntary sector.

We believe that by integrating these teams so they work as one, it will reduce some of the issues we hear from local patients, stop the chasing between different organisations, and cut down the duplication for the health professionals involved.

This work has already started and is moving forward this year. You will be able to hear more about this at the AGM.

The AGM is being held at the CCG’s office: 1 The Causeway, Goring-by-Sea, BN12 6BT.

If you would like to book a place at the event please visit www.coastalwestsussexccg.nhs.uk or email: contactus.coastal@nhs.net

