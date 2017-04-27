CHURCHES: Upcoming events

There are a range of church events happening acroos the area in the next few weeks.

• On Friday, April 28 vocal ensemble Cantores Amicitiae will be performing a themed programme ‘Life and Death – An Easter Journey’ at St Catherine’s Church, Beach Road, Littlehampton, from 7.15pm to 9.15pm. This moving programme contemplates subjects such as mortality, resurrection and an appreciation of our short and fragile lives. Music by William Byrd and others. Seats are free but can be reserved to avoid disappointment. Email tom.perkins93@yahoo.com or call 07817 842114 for more information.

• A free, seven-week ‘Life Explored’ course starts on Friday, April 28, at 7.30pm at Parkside Church, St Flora’s Road, Littlehampton. A chance for Christians and non-Christians to explore the meaning of life. All welcome. Call 01903 714670 for more information.

• The Friends Meeting House, in Church Street, Littlehampton hosts a Midweek Meeting for lunch every Wednesday from 12.30pm to 1.30pm. Bring your lunch to share with others. Tea and coffee are provided. ‘Thought for the week’ discussion and moments of quiet. A friendly lunchtime chat in a peaceful place

• On Saturday, May 20, Sr Clare Bernadette from the Franciscan Missionary Sisters of Littlehampton will take part in a sponsored skydive in aid of Worthing Churches Homeless Projects (WCHP). One of WCHP’s projects is a breakfast club in Littlehampton, offering a hot meal to those who are homeless or insecurely housed. For more information and to sponsor Sr Clare, visit the fundraising page: mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/clareknowles1

• Did Moses really lead the Children of Israel out of Egypt? Watch ‘Patterns of Evidence: The Exodus’, the award-winning 2015 documentary film exploring the archaeological evidence for this biblical event. Saturday, May 13, at 2pm at Parkside Church, St Flora’s Road, Littlehampton. All are welcome at this free movie event.

• A new initiative called ‘People In Need’ (PIN) will begin on Thursday, May 11, from 10am to midday at Littlehampton Baptist Church, Fitzalan Road. PIN is for those who have a need or a problem, but cannot seem to get started on finding an answer or a way forward. PIN “Chaplains” are ready and willing to listen and, on your behalf, will research and find the first steps for you to start leaving your problems behind you. They look forward to making you a cuppa and having a chat. Call Littlehampton Baptist Church on 01903 717961 to make an appointment.

---

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.littlehamptongazette.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LittlehamptonGazette

3) Follow us on Twitter @LhamptonGazette

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Littlehampton Gazette - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.