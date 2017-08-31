CHURCHES: Littlehampton – Happy Town

Since moving to Littlehampton Baptist Church in February, I have noticed a different life here compared to London.

The Lord of the Rings type castle is not pronounced “Arrun-Dell” as it ought to be. Drivers do not use indicators, because everyone knows where everyone else is going? If we see a car indicating, we know they are a tourist and they don’t know any better.

Martin Seymour

People say good morning and mean it, and the recipient returns a cheery good morning.

There are 20 dogs to every resident, and they are all exercised at exactly the same time as we walk our dog.

All saying good morning, good evening, lovely weather isn’t it, or not, whatever!

I could have raised another family in the time I have spent in shops standing behind customers discussing what is going on in their families with the cashier.

As I stand in the queue, checking the time, as I have a holiday planned next month, and wondering if I will make it! Probably not!

I heard a radio DJ on a local station refer to Littlehampton as ‘Happy Town’.

That is such a good alias for Littlehampton.

Whenever I return from a trip to London, as I turn off of the M23 I have to tell myself, slow down, chill, be calm.

Let me explain.

In London, you defend every piece of Tarmac you need. No one gives way and everyone uses indicators because to be forewarned is to be forearmed.

In the case of any incident, CCTV will have recorded everything anywhere at any time.

People are generally into shops and out again, in a rush to get back to their car as there are probably 20 traffic wardens to every car, and wherever you are parked, you will be ‘illegal’.

It is clear: the pace of life in Happy Town is slower, and time can be given to each other.

More care and attention can be shown to one another. We are blessed to live here. I am blessed to be serving at Littlehampton Baptist Church.

We are in exciting times as we look to serve this town and each other, as it should be!

Belonging to a family of believers and fully knowing the love that Jesus showed to us, is the best.

Galatians 6:10: “Therefore, whenever we have the opportunity, we should do good to everyone—especially to those in the family of faith.”

Forthcoming events

• Quaker coffee morning on Saturday, September 2, at Friends Meeting House, Church Street, 10.30am to midday. The theme is Summer Holiday and is a celebration of seaside holidays with games in the garden and refreshments. Proceeds to the meeting house’s Access for All redevelopment project.

• Glorie Days – a concert presented by Ishmael celebrating 35 years of his writing singable songs for all ages. Friday, September 8, at 7pm at Littlehampton Baptist Church, Fitzalan Road. Tickets £5 (Children £3) on the door.

• What makes us laugh? presented by Rev Martin Seymour on Saturday, September 16, at 7.30pm at Littlehampton Baptist Church, Fitzalan Road. Admission free.

• Littlehampton Baptist Church’s next Alpha Course starts on Thursday, September 21.

• Worthing Churches Homeless Projects (WCHP) Fun Quiz Night at The Look and Sea Centre on Tuesday, October 3, at 6.45pm. Teams of up to six. Quizmaster is mayor Billy Blanchard-Cooper. Tickets £12.95, which includes entry to the quiz and a supper, are available from Look & Sea or by ringing 01903 718984. In Littlehampton WCHP provide a community hub for those that are rough sleeping or vulnerably housed.

