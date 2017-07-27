CHURCHES: Complaining about complaining

It’s too hot.” “Not another wet summer.” “The queue at the checkout is always far too long.” “If I hear another politician, I’ll scream!”

There’s always something to complain about isn’t there? Sometimes a good grumble is just a bit of harmless conversation and sometimes it reflects something deeper. A discontent at life. A longing for things to be better. An un-itched yearning at the core of our souls.

Rory McClure

Deep down we know that everything is not the way it is supposed to be. Our mouths thirst for water, our stomach hungers for food and our souls long for something that this world doesn’t seem to satisfy. The new car is spoiled by increased insurance premiums. The new house is spoiled by the extra work it will need. The job promotion and extra money is spoiled by the extra hours we’ll have to work. The children and grandchildren come with new worries. The Every good thing that comes into our lives comes pre-loaded with a bundle of extra concerns.

Remember the 1999 James Bond movie ‘The World Is Not Enough’, staring Pierce Brosnan?

Even with all the beautiful women, the glamorous locations and the conspicuous wealth, everything this world has to offer isn’t enough to fill that void of discontentment at the core of our souls.

Perhaps we have been looking in the wrong places.

Augustine once said: “Our hearts are restless, O God, until they find their rest in You.”

If there is an infinite void in our souls, then no amount of finite things can fill that hole.

Only an infinite God of love could fill us and satisfy that longing.

For 2,000 years Christians have discovered strength to live by, hope for the future and satisfaction for our souls in Jesus Christ. We don’t live perfect lives, but we have experienced the power of forgiveness. We don’t escape life’s sorrows, but we trust the God who became human and suffered a multitude of sorrows. We don’t have all the answers, but we have enough to make sense of life. When we read in our bibles: “Oh taste and see that the Lord is good,” we took up the invitation. We tasted and we have experienced God’s goodness. Could God be speaking to you through your discontentment? If so, why not pop into your local church and find out for yourself if this is true?

Rory McClure, Pastor

Parkside Evangelical Church

Upcoming Arun Church, Littlehampton United Church and Littlehampton Baptist Church events

• Kickstart the Event – August 7 to 11, 10am to 12.30pm, at The Littlehampton Academy, Fitzalan Road, BN17 6FE. Join the ‘School on the Rock’ crew for a week of games, craft, sports, Bible stories and much more! For all primary aged children (reception to rear 6). Mini-Kickstart, parent toddler stay-and-play, runs alongside from 10am to 12.15pm at The Littlehampton Academy Sixth Form College.

• Ladies Night – August 10, 7pm to 9pm, at The Littlehampton Academy, Fitzalan Road, BN17 6FE. A free event for women and girls aged 12 years and up. A fantastic evening promoting local women in business and the arts, with samples, freebies, refreshments, live music, shopping, pampering and entertainment.

• Holiday Café – August 15 to 18, 11am to pm, at the Littlehampton United Church (corner of High Street and Arundel Road). Tea, coffee and chat on the church lawn if fine, or indoors. Table games for adults and children, various craft activities, model railways and prayer. There will also be a sandcastle competition on August 14.

• At Littlehampton Baptist Church in Fitzalan Road: Glorie Days, presented by Ishmael on Friday, September 8, at 7pm; What makes us laugh, presented by Rev Martin Seymour on Saturday, September 16, at 7.30pm; and the next Alpha Course starts on Thursday, September 8.

