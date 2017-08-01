Ohmigod You Guys! Legally Blonde comes to Littlehampton

Legally Blonde - The Musical has been announced as Littlehampton Musical Comedy Society’s performance for this year, which is the group’s 65th anniversary.

This international award-winning musical is based on the 2001 film, which follows the story of sorority girl Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams.

Littlehampton Musical Comedy Society will bring the memorable songs and dynamic dances of the musical reimagining to Littlehampton’s Windmill Theatre stage.

Elle, played by Saxona Woolgar, sees her life turned upside-down when her boyfriend, Warner Huntington III, as played by Craig Etherington, dumps her in order to get serious about his life and attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle uses her charm to get into the law school. With the help of her beautician friend Paulette, performed by Beverley Seal, and fellow student Emmett, played by Luke Martin, Elle quickly realizes her potential and sets out to prove herself to the world.

An opportunity arises for Elle to apply for an internship to assist her Law Professor Callahan, performed by Tim Kimber, who is representing celebrity exercise queen, Brooke Wyndham (Michelle Shepherd-Ede), on a murder trial. Much to the surprise of Warner and his new finance Vivienne, performed by Charlotte Grimes, a heart-broken Elle along with Emmett join them to make up the legal team. As the case progresses, Elle seizes the opportunity to bond with Brooke who happens to be a former Delta Nu sorority sister. With a trust formed between the ladies, Brooke comes clean with her alibi - she was having liposuction on the day of her husband’s murder. Elle is sworn to secrecy and promises not to share this news with anyone - but how will they win the case?

Legally Blonde - The Musical, takes you from the sorority house to the halls of justice with Broadway’s brightest new heroine and of course, her Chihuahua, Bruiser. The show first opened on Broadway in 2007, and made its London West End debut in December 2009. It ran for two and a half years, during which time it won three Laurence Olivier Awards. The London production ran for 974 performances.

Legally Blonde - The Musical will be performed at the Windmill Theatre from August 9 to August 12. It will run at 7:30pm Wednesday to Saturday, with a Saturday Matinee at 2:30.

Tickets are £14 for adults and £12 for concessions, with party rates available. An opening offer of two for £25 on the Wednesday is also available.

To book tickets call the Littlehampton Musical Comedy Society Box Office on 01903 730775.

