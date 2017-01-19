VIDEO: Your post-Brexit travelling guide

The Brexit deadline has been confirmed: Britain will give notice to begin with proceedings to depart the European Union under Article 50 at the end of March.

This week, Theresa May confirmed the divorce between the United Kingdom and the EU but this has left the public with a growing uncertainty of “what now?”

There will be a lot to consider with new developments and changes as the Prime Minister works on getting the best deal possible for the nation, but what should we keep in mind?

While talks of single markets, trading relationships and economic standings may be hard for the average person to wrap their head around, there are some changes that will certainly affect everyday life for the vast majority of Brits, especially the British holiday maker.

The government has made clear that there will be restrictions and changes to EU travel and migration as a result of the referendum.

While the model has not been confirmed as of yet, there will almost certainly be changes that the average British holidaymaker should keep at the front of their mind as proceedings begin. Some of these changes include flight prices, visas and international medical care.

Watch the informative video for travelling predictions and top tips to keep in mind post-Brexit to take the stress out of your planning predicaments.

