VIDEO: 12 classic TV ads for Road Safety Week

We’re constantly being told to take more care on the roads, whether a driver or pedestrian - and those doing the telling have got pretty creative over the years
Below are some of the TV ads broadcast over the years.
We’re constantly being told to take more care on the roads, whether a driver or pedestrian - and those doing the telling have got pretty creative over the years
Below are some of the TV ads broadcast over the years.
Almost Done!
Registering with Littlehampton Gazette means you're ok with our terms and conditions.