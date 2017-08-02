PICTURES: Wick yarn bombing surprise

Have your say

Yarn bombing is the talk of Wick after a wealth of wool creations materialised in the area.

Brightly-coloured, knitted pieces appeared outside Lyminster Primary School and All Saints Church this week.

Yarn bombing in Wick, near Lyminster Primary School. Pictures: Scott Ramsey

Scott Ramsey, social media and marketing manager for Wick Village Traders Association, said: “Somebody in Wick Village in Littlehampton has been on a yarn storming spree and it looks great.”

There are creatures like a lion, fish and bee, hands wrapped around a tree, and the message God Loves You.

Kim Patterson, finance director at STS Communications, in Wick Street, said: “I had no idea it was going to happen. I think it’s great and really brightens up the village.”

Nobody seems to know who is responsible.

In previous years, the secretive Knittlehampton group has wielded its needles to decorate corners of Littlehampton.