One shower a week is clean enough for eight million Brits

8.4 million Britons take just one shower per week, according to new research into the hygiene habits of UK adults.

While just over half of us (51 per cent) shower daily, 14 per cent of Brits confessed to showering just once a week

The survey of 2,011 UK adults by bathroom specialists BetterBathrooms.com also found that an ultra-hygienic four per cent of us take to the shower twice a day.

Over a fifth (21 per cent) shower every other day; however, almost one in ten (8 per cent) never take a shower, opting instead to take a bath, citing relaxation as the top reason.

Perhaps surprisingly, men are most likely to shower daily (68 per cent), with women doing so less frequently - but preferring a relaxing bath (53 per cent).

Men are the speedier sex too with their average shower lasting 7 minutes, versus 13 minutes for women.

Longer shower sessions are most popular amongst the younger age demographics, with those aged 18-24 most likely to spend more than 20 minutes behind the shower curtain, while those aged 45-54 have the quickest showers, taking just 8 minutes on average.

More than a third (37 per cent) of Brits confessed to singing in the shower to let off steam, while 20 per cent said they preferred to let the professionals do the work and opt to listen to music on a speaker while they wash.

Lee Glenister, Head of Marketing for BetterBathrooms.com commented: “It’s surprising to see such a large number of Britons shower just once a week.

“It’s also interesting that the older demographics take less time in the shower, which may suggest they view it as more of a necessary facet of their lives rather than a relaxing experience.”