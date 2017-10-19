COUNTY NEWS: Record-breaking Howl-O-Ween event for Sussex dogs

A fundraising festival for dogs will attempt to break a Guinness World Record for the most dogs in bandanas next weekend.

Organisers of the event Paw Productions said around 2,000 dogs are expected to attend the Howl-O-Ween Festival on Saturday, October 28, which will see a ‘trick or treat’ showcase, a costume competition and a Guinness World Record attempt.

Paw Productions hope to break the world record for most dogs in bandanas, which means they’ll have to beat the current record of 764, achieved by RSPCA ACT, in Canberra, Australia, on May 17 2015.

The Hove Park festival will include music, food stalls and face painting at the family-friendly event.

A VIP Dogs’ Breakfast will take place from 9am to 10am, with registration for the world record attempt from 9am.

Rides and food stalls open at 10am, when the ‘Trick or Treat’ event begins, with children showing tricks their dogs can do on stage. There will be a grand final in the afternoon to pick out the best of the best.

With a Guinness World Record validator at the event, the world record attempt will begin at 11am.

The costume competition starts at 1pm, with prizes for: best costume, puppy; best dressed bitch; best dressed male; best dressed rescue; best dressed golden oldie; best kids costume; best adults costume; and best dressed family.

At 4.45pm there will be an announcement on whether the world record for bandana-wearing dogs was broken, with he event ending at 5pm.

Being a festival for dogs and their families, the event is set to donate £1 from every ticket to The Dog’s Trust, which has a rescue centre in Shoreham.

For more information about the event and to buy tickets, visit: howloweenbrighton.co.uk