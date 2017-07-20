Are you Sussex’s best facial haired fella?

Panasonic Grooming is on the look-out tomorrow for the best facial haired guys to feature in the UK’s first ever live facial hair gallery.

The team is taking to the streets of Brighton in the hope of filming and photographing local furry fella’s hairy tales.

Whether you boast a bushy beard, quirky handlebar moustache or subtle stubble, every style has a story to be told, and you can share your own (the good, the bad and the hairy), while enjoying a free fuzz trim from Panasonic’s #HairyTales barber.

The idea follows research by Panasonic Grooming, which found almost two thirds of British blokes (57 per cent) are reshaping their facial hair every month.

By sharing their #HairyTales, participating gents will not only be in with the chance for their fantastic facial hair to be featured on the walls of the one-day-only Tash Modern gallery, but also entered into competitions to get their hands on the brand new Panasonic 3-in-1 i-Shaper Trimmer.

The #HairyTales Campervan will be in Ship Street, Brighton between noon and 6pm tomorrow (Friday, July 21).

If you cannot join the Campervan, you can still submit your Hairy Tales by using the hashtag #HairyTales or uploading to Panasonic UK’s social media channels to enter yourself into the competitions taking place: @PanasonicUK on Facebook and Twitter

Visit the Tash Modern gallery on Wednesday, July 26, noon to 5pm, The Bike Shed, 384 Old Street, Shoreditch, London EC1V 9LT.