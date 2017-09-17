Nursing assistant braves the shave

A nursing assistant from Arundel Hospital has braved the shave in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

Supported by their colleagues, family and friends, Jane Walker and her husband Melvin had their locks sheared on Wednesday, September 6.

Jane, who is hoping to raise £500, said: “Money is still coming from supporters. I am getting used to having a cold head and to be able to feel the rain on my head came as quite a shock!”

