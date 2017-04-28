NHS sleep clinic launched in Bognor Regis

Today has seen the launch of a sleep disorder outpatient clinic in Bognor Regis.

A NHS spokesman said The Queen Victoria Hospital in East Grinstead, known for its specialist expertise, has opened the clinic in response to requests from patients in the coastal part of West Sussex wanting specialist support closer to home.

They added: “The clinic at the War Memorial Hospital in Bognor Regis, means they can see an expert closer to their home and receive the same service, quality and outcome for their sleep problems.

“The sleep disorder service has been running in East Grinstead for 24 years and is the largest service of its kind in the south of England, outside of London. It receives around 2,500 new referrals a year.”

Dr Peter Venn, clinical director of the sleep disorder centre, said: “The opening of our new clinic is a direct response to the feedback we’ve received from our patients. Our new Bognor clinic will help improve their experience of our sleep disorder service by bringing it to them. This is an exciting opportunity for us to expand our service which is popular and highly regarded.”

For more information see www.qvh.nhs.uk/our-services/sleep-disorder-centre