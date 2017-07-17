New seafront toilets design revealed for Bognor

Details have been revealed of the planning application for new toilets and a beach office on Bognor seafront.

In a statement released today, Arun District Council repeated hopes the new facilities will be in place by next summer.

Artist's impression of the new Bognor seafront toilets and office

It also confirmed the plans include a new beach office – subject to a future funding decision – to replace the existing foreshores office which would be demolished as part of the project.

An artist’s visual (featured), issued alongside the statement, shows a modern grey building with wave-shaped roof.

The statement said it hopes the smaller building footprint and lower roof ‘will improve the views of the seafront and retain the open-feel of the promenade’ and that it is designed ‘to deal with the harsh marine environment and designed to stay looking as good as new’.

Councillor Gillian Brown, leader of Arun District Council and cabinet member for economy and policy, said: “We are fully committed to the improvement of Bognor Regis promenade. We know that both our visitors and residents enjoy spending time on the beach and we want them to have a good time, which includes providing them with clean, modern, accessible toilets to encourage them to return.

“Since the temporary toilets were installed earlier this year, we’ve had a lot of positive comments from beach visitors about what an improvement they are on the old ones, and we anticipate an even more positive response to the new toilets once they are in place next year.”

She added that the plans are the next ‘major investment in seafront infrastructure’, carrying on from the Beach on the Beach sand-play area and that there is ‘more to follow’,

Speaking about the future, Mrs Brown said a new children’s play area is also planned for next summer ‘along with the construction of a new building for a food business, set to be marketed to catering operators later in 2018’.

