New pools for Bognor and Littlehampton as £50m of investments approved

Major leisure facilities will be built in Bognor Regis and Littlehampton after councillors gave the green light to investments totalling more than £50million today (Wednesday, January 4).

Councillors unanimously approved a £36million pool complex for Bognor Butlin’s – a project resort directors claimed would be ‘among the finest’ in the UK.

An artist's impression of the new Littlehampton leisure centre

And Arun District Council’s development control committee also approved plans for the authority’s new Littlehampton Swimming and Sports Centre.

Both investments will see significant upgrades of existing facilities.

At Butlin’s, staff and guest accommodation totalling 1,005 bedspaces will be demolished to make way for the new facility, to include external slides and a ‘river ride’.

A decked car park will be built, with a new check-in gatehouse hoped to decrease congestion caused by cars entering the resort at peak times.

Resort director Jeremy Pardy said owners Bourne Leisure had chosen to invest in Bognor Regis over other areas.

“The new pool is a critical development step for Butlin’s in Bognor Regis. We know from our research with current and prospective guests that the pool is the number one reason in attracting them to the resort.

“The huge investment of £36million secures the future of the resort and gives us one of the finest, if not the finest, pool in the UK.”

Sea Road resident Susan Pines objected to the decked car park, arguing its position ‘less than 30 metres’ from her front door would forever change the character of the street.

But councillors were satisfied the construction would be adequately screened.

Councillor Ricky Bower, cabinet member for planning and infrastructure, said: “I agree this is basically a no-brainer in that this is a huge investment on behalf of Bourne Leisure and Butlin’s and just shows the confidence that Bognor Regis is going places for the future.”

In a separate decision, councillors granted permission for the new Littlehampton Swimming and Sports Centre.

The upgraded facility, in Sea Road, Littlehampton, will include an expanded eight-lane, 25 metre swimming pool, learner pool, gym, dance and cycling studios, a sports hall and café.

It follows months of discussion over the new building and a residents’ campaign to keep the pool in Sea Road.

The new leisure centre will be built north of the existing site, with the current facility remaining open while construction takes place.

Contractor Willmott Dixon is expected to start work in summer, with Arun set to invest around £15million.

