New owners take over Beales building

New owners have taken over the Beales building in the town centre.

The site, located at 19-23 South Street, has been bought by a company called Worthing Regeneration.

We have someone who wants to invest a substantial amount of money in Worthing and that is great – they see it as an investment and feel our town is up and coming Sharon Clarke

Town centre manager Sharon Clarke said the future of Beales is secure, due to legal agreements that are in place – but that the new owners would have a say about the building’s use in years to come.

Mrs Clarke said it was good news for the town: “We have someone who wants to invest a substantial amount of money in Worthing and that is great – they see it as an investment and feel our town is up and coming.”

According to online records, the company was formed on February 10 and has a registered headquarters in London. The nature of the business is listed as ‘development of building projects’.

The paper has attempted to contact the new owners for comment.

