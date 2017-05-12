New mayor takes over in Arundel

The traditional mayor’s red robes and gold chain have been passed to a new bearer in Arundel.

Longstanding town crier and councillor Angela Standing became the newest mayor of Arundel last night.

Mrs Standing, 46, was elected mayor back in March, with the mayor-making ceremony taking place at a meeting of Arundel Town Council last night.

She said: “I would like to thank the council for giving me the opportunity to serve Arundel as mayor.

“I already have seven engagements in the next few weeks.”

Councillor James Stewart, whose term as mayor came to a close last night, was presented with a badge and scroll in recognition of his work.

Mrs Standing also announced that her and her husband were thrilled to be attending the Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace as a result of her services as town crier.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.