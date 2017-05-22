New mayor pledges to help park hit by vandalism

The new mayor of Littlehampton said it was a ‘great honour’ as he pledged to help groups affected by vandalism.

Littlehampton town councillor, Billy Blanchard-Cooper, who represents Beach ward, became first citizen at the annual meeting of the council on Thursday, May 18.

Clive Fennell, chairman of the Friends of Mewsbrook Park, with a stolen life buoy. Picture: Stephen Goodger

He will be raising funds for the Friends of Mewsbrook Park and the Littlehampton Heritage Railway Association, both of which have been affected by vandalism and antisocial behaviour in the town. Click here to read more.

Speaking at the annual meeting, Mr Blanchard-Cooper said: “It is a great honour to represent our town and I am very proud to have been elected Town Mayor”.

Mr Blanchard-Cooper took over from councillor Ian Buckland who stood down after his year in charge.

Presenting a cheque for more than £3,700 to his chosen charity, Coastal West Sussex Mind, Mr Buckland said he ‘had been honoured to serve the Town’.

A total of more than £4,460 was raised for the charity during Mr Buckland’s mayoral year.

Coastal West Sussex Mind provides a valuable lifeline to people of all ages who have become isolated or experience discrimination because of a mental health problem. To find out more click here.

Receiving the cheque on behalf of the charity, chief executive Katie Glover and Arun area manager Sharon Cuerden said: “We are overwhelmed by the generosity of this donation. Like many charities, we rely heavily on donations to support our work and being the mayor’s charity has allowed us to promote our work in the area and to raise awareness of mental health issues

generally.”

Mr Blanchard-Cooper’s fellow Liberal Democrat councillor Dr James Walsh will become deputy mayor for the next 12 months and mayor elect.

The new mayor presented Mr Buckland with a set of engraved cufflinks on behalf of the council and he thanked him for

his service to the town.

The new mayor said: “I look forward to meeting as many local groups as I can in the year ahead and to supporting their fund raising events in the town.”

To ask the mayor to attend your event, contact his office on 01903 732 063.