New jellyfish ride set to thrill theme park visitors

Visitors to Harbour Park will have a little extra sting in their step this half term as a new ride has taken up residency there.

The new attraction for the adventure park in Windmill Road, Littlehampton is called The Jellyswinger, a jellyfish themed ride which can seat 32 people.

Sat in a hanging seat shaped like a tentacle, the ride spins thrill-seeking guests around, which a park spokesman described as creating a ‘weightless ocean feeling’.

Wes Smart, managing director, said: “We are thrilled to welcome our first brand new attraction in three years, while freezing our prices on our one day go unlimited wristbands for 2017.”

Gary Smart, chairman of the park, added: “In our 40th year this unique new ride represents Harbour Park’s continued commitment to quality fun on Littlehampton’s waterfront”.

More than two years in the making and a £350,000 investment, Harbour Park’s management travelled as far as Orlando and Sweden to develop a ride that would complement its existing selection.

Harbour Park teamed up with Italian manufacturer IE Park, which makes rollercoaster rides, to make The Jellyswinger.

Andrea Munari, managing director of IE Park, said: “Since 1965 IE Park’s has a long history of working with partners around the world and in the UK to deliver innovative, exciting and safe attractions.

“We are pleased to introduce the Jellyswinger, a modern and vibrant take on a classic ride design.

“The entire team of engineers and creatives was engaged in realising such a special product”.

Harbour Park is owned by the Smart family and has been operated by them since 1977.

The Smarts continue to run the park ‘to uphold the family entertainment legacy left by their ancestor, the great big top impresario, Billy Smart’.

The Jellyswinger is suitable for families and children with a minimum height of 1.1 metres.

For more details about the ride, visit harbourpark.com.