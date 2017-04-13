New homeware store opening after £160,000 investment

A new homeware store will be opening in Rustington following an investment of more than £160,000.

Tile specialist Topps Tiles has announced the opening of a new store in Rustington, following an investment of more than £160,000.

The new store is located in Unit A3 at Dominion Way in Rustington Trading Estate, Rustington. The store will be open from 7.30am to 6pm from Monday to Friday, 9am to 6pm on Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sunday.

The first Topps Tiles store opened in Manchester in 1963. Today Topps Tiles boasts 1,700 specialists in over 355 stores nationwide, with more openings in the pipeline.

Topps Tiles area business manager, Gary Woolmore, said: “We’re thrilled to be able to offer our Topps Tiles expertise to local homeowners and trade professionals in the wider Rustington area.

“At Topps Tiles we pride ourselves on the design advice and technical support that we provide our customers, from the speed and reliability of our home delivery service, through to our in-store inspiration station and sample service. We are looking forward to inspiring DIY enthusiasts to embrace the latest tile trends while ensuring that traders have access to our top quality products at a competitive price through our dedicated Topps Tiles trade accounts.”

